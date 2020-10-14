StockMarketWire.com - Argentina-focused oil company President Energy said drilling had commenced on a new exploration well at the Estancia Vieja field in the country's Rio Negro province.
The cost of the well was estimated at $2.5 million with about 28 days to drill down to its 2,000 metres target depth.
'A further announcement will be made once target depth is reached and logging of the well has taken place, estimated to be by the end of November,' President Energy said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
