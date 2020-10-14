StockMarketWire.com - Food delivery platform Just Eat Takeaway.com reported 'accelerated' third-quarter order growth of 46% from the prior-year period.
The company also said its acquisition of Grubhub was expected to be completed in the first half of next year.
Order growth accelerated compared with the prior quarter, leading to a widening gap to competition in key countries, including the UK and Canada, the company said. Australia was the fastest-growing country, delivering market share gains with triple-digit order growth in the quarter.
The growth came as Just Eat Takeaway.com started an aggressive investment programme in the legacy Just Eat countries to strengthen its competitive positions, significantly increasing spending on marketing and sales. This programme had delivered accelerated growth while maintaining strong adjusted EBITDA, the company said.
The integration of Just Eat and Takeaway.com was on track, the company said. 'During the quarter, Just-eat.fr was migrated to the Company's core European IT-platform, following the earlier migration of Eat.ch. Furthermore, all countries have now adopted the same branding, creating a single global brand identity,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
