StockMarketWire.com - Emerging markets asset manager group Ashmore reported a rise in assets under management in the September quarter as positive investment performance helped offset net outflows. For the three months through September, assets under management increased by US$1.9 billion over the period, comprising positive investment performance of US$2.7 billion and net outflows of US$0.8 billion.

'The overlay / liquidity and equities themes delivered net inflows over the three months, while the net outflows were primarily in the blended debt theme and to a lesser extent in the external debt, local currency and corporate debt themes,' the company said.

'While there are some near-term macro risks ... these environments have historically provided good investment opportunities for Ashmore's active processes to exploit and deliver outperformance for clients,' it added.



