StockMarketWire.com - IT provider Kainos said ongoing customer demand remained high and had resulted in a 'very strong trading performance' from 1 April to date, driven by the structural shift of digital adoption.
The company said its digital services customers continued to 'prioritise digital transformation programmes in the NHS and public sector.'
Its workday practice continued to 'benefit from its international scale and an ability to secure new consulting contracts across all our geographies,' it added.
Trading through the period had benefited from several one-off efficiencies, though the majority of these efficiencies was non-recurring in nature and would reduce in future trading periods, Kainos said.
'Looking forward, we remain confident in our outlook for the financial year, which is underpinned by a robust pipeline and a significant contracted backlog,' it added.
At 8:03am: [LON:KNOS] Kainos Group PLC share price was +129p at 1149p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
