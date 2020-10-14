StockMarketWire.com - Online fashion retailer Asos reported a surge in profit on higher revenue amid a rise in active customers.
For the year to 21 August, pre-tax profit rose 329% to £142 million and revenue rose 19% to £3.3 billion year-on-year.
Strong sales growth was reported group-wide, with the UK up 18%, EU up 22%, US up 18, and the rest of world up 18%.
Active customer base was up 3.1m to 23.4m, 'demonstrating momentum in customer acquisition and high levels of engagement,' the company said.
Gross margin was reduced by 140 basis points in the year driven by increased costs, changes in product mix and planned investment into promotional activity.
Looking ahead, the company said it was well-set for peak trading, with warehousing capacity operating at normal levels.
'We continue to foresee headwinds to consumer demand, which will not abate until lifestyles and financial stability normalise for our 20-something customer and we expect the disruption to global product supply will be felt into 2021,' it added.
