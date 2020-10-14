StockMarketWire.com - Construction group Galliford Try said its environment business had been appointed to two new lots for the Thames Water framework.
The lots, numbered 3 and 6, related to Thames Water's work in the London region, and represented a total pipeline value of £590m over a four-year period.
Of that total, Galliford Try anticipated its place on the lots to be jointly worth up to £60m per annum to the business.
'In lot 3, Galliford Try will be undertaking works throughout London to Thames Water's above ground facilities, including clean and wastewater treatment works, pumping stations and reservoirs, while lot 6 includes below ground infrastructure including the clean water and sewerage networks across the South London region,' the company said.
At 8:40am: [LON:GFRD] Galliford Try Holdings PLC share price was +0.77p at 79.57p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
