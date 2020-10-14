StockMarketWire.com - Savannah Resources said it had appointed Farview Solutions as strategic adviser to help guide the development of the Mutamba mineral sands project in Mozambique.
Farview Solutions provided advice to the mineral sands, titanium pigment and industrial minerals industries.
Bruce Griffin, the owner of Farview Solutions, would be primarily responsible for advising Savannah in relation to Mutamba.
At 9:48am: [LON:SAV] Savannah Resources share price was +0.01p at 2.05p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
