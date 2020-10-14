StockMarketWire.com - Media and technology business Iconic Labs said Greencastle Capital had acquired Maximum Media, which traded as JOE Media in Ireland on 9th October 20020.
As a result, and pursuant to the management contract with Greencastle, Iconic Labs had taken over responsibility for all operational and strategic management of JOE Media Ireland.
The company already managed JOE Media in the UK.
Greencastle had also agreed that in order to better reflect both the costs of managing the JOE Media group, and the success thus far in managing JOE Media UK, the monthly management fee payable to the company would be increased from £50,000 to £100,000 with immediate effect.
The company's entitlement to a 25% share of profits remained in place, Iconic Labs said.
At 9:57am: [LON:ICON] share price was +0p at 0.02p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: