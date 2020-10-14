StockMarketWire.com - Social video group Brave Bison said it had won a contract from Vodafone's youth-focused mobile network, VOXI, as an influencer marketing partner until the end of 2020.
Brave Bison received the brief through its recently acquired entertainment media brand, The Hook, a youth-focused social publisher.
'The campaign, which will run for an initial period of 3-months, will educate and encourage social audiences to switch their mobile network provider and join VOXI through a series of posts from influencer talent with high engagement rates,' the company said.
At 10:05am: [LON:BBSN] Brave Bison Group Plc share price was 0p at 1.03p
