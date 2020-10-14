FTSE 100 Just Eat Takeaway.Com N.V. 9323.00 +5.44% Bunzl 2642.00 +3.49% Dcc 5575.00 +3.47% Persimmon 2621.50 +3.09% Barratt Developments 559.40 +2.87% Standard Chartered 356.50 -4.01% Rolls-Royce Holdings 177.45 -3.09% Informa 403.00 -1.64% Compass Group 1198.50 -1.36% Pearson 562.60 -1.26% FTSE 250 Kainos Group 1316.00 +29.02% Synthomer 389.00 +16.82% Ashmore Group 389.40 +7.27% Just Group 44.73 +4.71% Itv 75.85 +3.71% Firstgroup 49.59 -6.43% Cineworld Group 26.68 -5.56% National Express Group 149.05 -3.15% Great Portland Estates 617.40 -2.40% Mitchells & Butlers 134.00 -2.19% FTSE 350 Kainos Group 1316.00 +29.02% Synthomer 389.00 +16.82% Ashmore Group 389.40 +7.27% Just Eat Takeaway.Com N.V. 9323.00 +5.44% Just Group 44.73 +4.71% Firstgroup 49.59 -6.43% Cineworld Group 26.68 -5.56% Standard Chartered 356.50 -4.01% National Express Group 149.05 -3.15% Rolls-Royce Holdings 177.45 -3.09% AIM Touchstone Exploration Inc 119.00 +35.23% Petards Group 8.25 +26.92% Vr Education Holdings Ord Eur0.001 19.00 +16.92% Polarean Imaging Ord Gbp0.00037 72.00 +16.13% Mosman Oil And Gas 0.18 +15.63% STM Group 28.50 -17.39% Applied Graphene Materials 33.00 -12.00% Mobile Streams 0.33 -10.96% Oilex 0.07 -10.00% Shefa Yamim 2.25 -10.00% Overall Market Touchstone Exploration Inc 119.00 +35.23% Kainos Group 1316.00 +29.02% Petards Group 8.25 +26.92% Vr Education Holdings Ord Eur0.001 19.00 +16.92% Synthomer 389.00 +16.82% STM Group 28.50 -17.39% Applied Graphene Materials 33.00 -12.00% Mobile Streams 0.33 -10.96% Oilex 0.07 -10.00% Shefa Yamim 2.25 -10.00%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 11:00
StockMarketWire.com -