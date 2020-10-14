StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Just Eat Takeaway.Com N.V.              9323.00       +5.44%
Bunzl                                   2642.00       +3.49%
Dcc                                     5575.00       +3.47%
Persimmon                               2621.50       +3.09%
Barratt Developments                     559.40       +2.87%
Standard Chartered                       356.50       -4.01%
Rolls-Royce Holdings                     177.45       -3.09%
Informa                                  403.00       -1.64%
Compass Group                           1198.50       -1.36%
Pearson                                  562.60       -1.26%

FTSE 250
Kainos Group                            1316.00      +29.02%
Synthomer                                389.00      +16.82%
Ashmore Group                            389.40       +7.27%
Just Group                                44.73       +4.71%
Itv                                       75.85       +3.71%
Firstgroup                                49.59       -6.43%
Cineworld Group                           26.68       -5.56%
National Express Group                   149.05       -3.15%
Great Portland Estates                   617.40       -2.40%
Mitchells & Butlers                      134.00       -2.19%

FTSE 350
Kainos Group                            1316.00      +29.02%
Synthomer                                389.00      +16.82%
Ashmore Group                            389.40       +7.27%
Just Eat Takeaway.Com N.V.              9323.00       +5.44%
Just Group                                44.73       +4.71%
Firstgroup                                49.59       -6.43%
Cineworld Group                           26.68       -5.56%
Standard Chartered                       356.50       -4.01%
National Express Group                   149.05       -3.15%
Rolls-Royce Holdings                     177.45       -3.09%

AIM
Touchstone Exploration Inc               119.00      +35.23%
Petards Group                              8.25      +26.92%
Vr Education Holdings  Ord Eur0.001       19.00      +16.92%
Polarean Imaging  Ord Gbp0.00037          72.00      +16.13%
Mosman Oil And Gas                         0.18      +15.63%
STM Group                                 28.50      -17.39%
Applied Graphene Materials                33.00      -12.00%
Mobile Streams                             0.33      -10.96%
Oilex                                      0.07      -10.00%
Shefa Yamim                                2.25      -10.00%

Overall Market
Touchstone Exploration Inc               119.00      +35.23%
Kainos Group                            1316.00      +29.02%
Petards Group                              8.25      +26.92%
Vr Education Holdings  Ord Eur0.001       19.00      +16.92%
Synthomer                                389.00      +16.82%
STM Group                                 28.50      -17.39%
Applied Graphene Materials                33.00      -12.00%
Mobile Streams                             0.33      -10.96%
Oilex                                      0.07      -10.00%
Shefa Yamim                                2.25      -10.00%