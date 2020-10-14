StockMarketWire.com - Leak detection and remediation group Water Intelligence said its revenue and profit were on track to exceed expectations for the full year following a strong third quarter.
Revenue in the three months through September had risen 13% year-on-year to $27.8 million.
'Global market demand for solutions to clean water loss and to wastewater blockages is strong and only growing,' executive chairman Patrick DeSouza said.
'The green economy continues to be pressingly relevant.'
'Solutions for problems stemming from deteriorating water infrastructure take on more urgency as consumers shelter in place from Covid and as the effects of climate change, such as fires ravaging the US west coast, become more evident.'
At 1:35pm: [LON:WATR] Water Intelligence PLC share price was +12.5p at 465p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
