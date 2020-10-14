StockMarketWire.com - Oil company UK Oil & Gas said it had finalised its acquisition of a 50% stake in the Resan licence in Turkey.
The company said it would now fund its agreed share of initial preparatory operations for the first oil appraisal well.
The well was currently planned as Basur-3, a surface location for which had now been chosen, and would be drilled as soon as practicable in early 2021.
At 1:49pm: [LON:UKOG] UK Oil Gas Investments Plc share price was 0p at 0.16p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
