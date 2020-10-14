StockMarketWire.com - Luxury watch and jewellery retailer Watches of Switzerland said it had appointed Ian Carter as its chairman, effective from the start of November.
Carter had spent the last 15 years at hotel group Hilton Worldwide, having joined Hilton International as chief executive in London in 2005.
He was replacing Dennis Millard, who stood down as chairman at the company's annual general meeting on Wednesday.
Senior director Tea Colaianni would serve as interim chair in the weeks leading up to Carter's arrival.
At 2:44pm: [LON:WOSG] Watches Of Switzerland Group PLC share price was -6p at 403.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
