StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Just Eat Takeaway.Com N.V.              9355.00       +5.80%
Barratt Developments                     559.00       +2.80%
Jd Sports Fashion                        804.30       +2.62%
Polymetal International                 1767.75       +2.45%
Berkeley Group Holdings (The)           4425.50       +2.39%
Standard Chartered                       354.35       -4.59%
Astrazeneca                             8208.00       -2.93%
HSBC Holdings                            297.20       -2.62%
Compass Group                           1191.25       -1.95%
Rentokil Initial                         539.10       -1.87%

FTSE 250
Kainos Group                            1322.00      +29.61%
Synthomer                                389.70      +17.03%
Ashmore Group                            392.20       +8.04%
Just Group                                44.72       +4.68%
Itv                                       75.74       +3.55%
Firstgroup                                48.60       -8.30%
Capita                                    28.11       -4.74%
Greggs                                  1298.00       -4.70%
Cineworld Group                           26.94       -4.64%
Indivior                                 105.80       -4.25%

FTSE 350
Kainos Group                            1322.00      +29.61%
Synthomer                                389.70      +17.03%
Ashmore Group                            392.20       +8.04%
Just Eat Takeaway.Com N.V.              9355.00       +5.80%
Just Group                                44.72       +4.68%
Firstgroup                                48.60       -8.30%
Capita                                    28.11       -4.74%
Greggs                                  1298.00       -4.70%
Cineworld Group                           26.94       -4.64%
Standard Chartered                       354.35       -4.59%

AIM
Aminex                                     1.55      +63.16%
G3 Exploration                            25.40      +47.25%
Microsaic Systems                          0.63      +32.63%
Solo Oil                                   2.00      +26.98%
Petards Group                              8.25      +26.92%
Aiq Limited Ords Gbp0.01 Di               18.00      -25.00%
STM Group                                 29.00      -15.94%
Blue Star Capital                          0.16      -13.51%
Mobile Streams                             0.32      -12.33%
Applied Graphene Materials                33.50      -10.67%

Overall Market
Aminex                                     1.55      +63.16%
G3 Exploration                            25.40      +47.25%
Microsaic Systems                          0.63      +32.63%
Kainos Group                            1322.00      +29.61%
Solo Oil                                   2.00      +26.98%
Aiq Limited Ords Gbp0.01 Di               18.00      -25.00%
STM Group                                 29.00      -15.94%
Blue Star Capital                          0.16      -13.51%
Mobile Streams                             0.32      -12.33%
Applied Graphene Materials                33.50      -10.67%