FTSE 100 Just Eat Takeaway.Com N.V. 9355.00 +5.80% Barratt Developments 559.00 +2.80% Jd Sports Fashion 804.30 +2.62% Polymetal International 1767.75 +2.45% Berkeley Group Holdings (The) 4425.50 +2.39% Standard Chartered 354.35 -4.59% Astrazeneca 8208.00 -2.93% HSBC Holdings 297.20 -2.62% Compass Group 1191.25 -1.95% Rentokil Initial 539.10 -1.87% FTSE 250 Kainos Group 1322.00 +29.61% Synthomer 389.70 +17.03% Ashmore Group 392.20 +8.04% Just Group 44.72 +4.68% Itv 75.74 +3.55% Firstgroup 48.60 -8.30% Capita 28.11 -4.74% Greggs 1298.00 -4.70% Cineworld Group 26.94 -4.64% Indivior 105.80 -4.25% FTSE 350 Kainos Group 1322.00 +29.61% Synthomer 389.70 +17.03% Ashmore Group 392.20 +8.04% Just Eat Takeaway.Com N.V. 9355.00 +5.80% Just Group 44.72 +4.68% Firstgroup 48.60 -8.30% Capita 28.11 -4.74% Greggs 1298.00 -4.70% Cineworld Group 26.94 -4.64% Standard Chartered 354.35 -4.59% AIM Aminex 1.55 +63.16% G3 Exploration 25.40 +47.25% Microsaic Systems 0.63 +32.63% Solo Oil 2.00 +26.98% Petards Group 8.25 +26.92% Aiq Limited Ords Gbp0.01 Di 18.00 -25.00% STM Group 29.00 -15.94% Blue Star Capital 0.16 -13.51% Mobile Streams 0.32 -12.33% Applied Graphene Materials 33.50 -10.67% Overall Market Aminex 1.55 +63.16% G3 Exploration 25.40 +47.25% Microsaic Systems 0.63 +32.63% Kainos Group 1322.00 +29.61% Solo Oil 2.00 +26.98% Aiq Limited Ords Gbp0.01 Di 18.00 -25.00% STM Group 29.00 -15.94% Blue Star Capital 0.16 -13.51% Mobile Streams 0.32 -12.33% Applied Graphene Materials 33.50 -10.67%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 16:00
