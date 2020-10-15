CA
15/10/2020 13:30 New motor vehicle sales
CH
15/10/2020 07:30 PPI
15/10/2020 07:30 Import price index
CN
15/10/2020 04:00 CPI
15/10/2020 04:00 PPI
FR
15/10/2020 07:45 CPI
IE
15/10/2020 11:00 Goods exports and imports
IT
15/10/2020 09:00 Industrial turnover & orders
JP
15/10/2020 05:30 Revised retail sales
UK
15/10/2020 09:30 Bank of England quarterly bank liabilities Survey
15/10/2020 09:30 Bank of England credit conditions survey
US
15/10/2020 10:30 IMF and World Bank Annual Meetings plenary session
15/10/2020 13:30 Import & export price indexes
15/10/2020 13:30 Unemployment insurance weekly claims report - initial claims
15/10/2020 15:30 EIA weekly natural gas storage report
15/10/2020 16:00 EIA weekly petroleum status report
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com