StockMarketWire.com - Tobacco giant British American Tobacco said Luc Jobin would succeed Richard Burrows as chairman.
Jobin would be appointed as chairman designate from 1 March 2021 and be appointed chairman on 28 April 2021.
Jobin joined the board in 2017 as an independent non-executive director. During his executive career, he was president and chief executive officer of Canadian National Railway Company, prior to which he was executive vice president and chief financial officer.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
