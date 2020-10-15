StockMarketWire.com - Pizza chain Dominos Pizza said it expected annual underlying profit to meet market expectations after reporting a 'strong' third-quarter performance as UK and Republic of Ireland sales rose by nearly a fifth.
'[W]e expect report full year underlying group PBT (pre-tax profit) in the range of £93m to £98m, in line with market consensus,' the company said.
In the 13 weeks to 27 September, UK and Republic of Ireland system sales were up 18.7% and like-for-like sales were up 17.5% year-on-year.
Online sales were up 35.6% and ROI online sales were up 18.0%. Online now accounted for 95.1% of delivery sales in the UK, the company said.
Delivery orders were up 11.8% as the company benefitted from the reopening of its collection business, it added.
UK system sales rose 19.6%, with like-for-like sales up 18.3% and Republic of Ireland system sales up 3.1% in local currency and like-for-like sales was up 2.0%.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: