StockMarketWire.com - Housebuilder Vistry Group has secured contracts on several new developments in Runcorn, Bristol and Plymouth, it announced this morning.
Vistry Partnerships, the company's affordable homes and regeneration arm, has secured contracts and exchanged on joint venture developments with housing providers with a gross development value of £165 million to provide over 661 new homes.
Two mixed tenure developments in Runcorn and Bristol will provide 503 homes, including 147 affordable homes, in partnership with Together Housing (Runcorn) and Goram Homes (Bristol).
In addition, Vistry Partnerships has secured contracts to build 158 new homes with regulated partners in Plymouth and Runcorn.
The Partnerships business has also been appointed to the Connected Living framework in London, working with Transport for London and Grainger.
Chief executive Greg Fitzgerald said: 'With such strong demand for new homes across a range of tenures, we see continued opportunities for growth at pace, working with our partners and further demonstrating the resilience and capacity of our Partnerships business.'
At 8:18am: [LON:VTY] Vistry Group PLC share price was -8.75p at 574.25p
