StockMarketWire.com - Shopping centre owner Hammerson said it had collected 41% of the fourth quarter rent, an improvement from the same point in the prior quarter across all its markets.
The company also confirmed that Rita-Rose Gagne would join the group as chief executive officer on the 2 November 2020.
For the fourth quarter, UK collections were 38%, Ireland 33%, and France 51%.
'The level of Q4 collections is higher than at the same point following the June quarter date across all of the group's territories,' the company said.
The company said that as at 14 October all its destinations were open, with 94% of the flagship tenants permitted to trade by the relevant local governments in UK and Ireland open, and over 99% in France.
Looking ahead, Hammerson said it expected Q3 and Q4 rent collection rates to 'continue to improve, and for occupiers to pay the agreed rent for these periods, even if discussions regarding Q2 are ongoing.'
At 8:36am: [LON:HMSO] Hammerson PLC share price was -0.59p at 17.63p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
