StockMarketWire.com - Cerillion, a billing and customer relationship management software solutions provider, said it expected revenue and adjusted core earnings to be 'slightly' ahead of current market expectations.
The upgraded outlook comes as the company recently signed its largest ever contract in mid-September, bolstering its back-order book to a record high.
Net cash at the year-end was expected to be 'significantly ahead' of market expectations at approximately £7.7m.
At 8:41am: [LON:CER] Cerillion Plc share price was +7p at 313p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
