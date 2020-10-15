StockMarketWire.com - Homeware supplier Norcros said it expected to report higher revenue in the third quarter compared to the same period in 2019 amid 'strong trading momentum'.
Ahead of its interim results for the 26-week period ended 4 October 2020, expected to be published on 12 November, the company said first half revenue was expected to be approximately £135.3 million, down from £181.2 million in the first half of the previous year.
UK revenue was expected at £93.7 million for the first half, while its South African business was expected to have generated £41.6 million in revenue.
Its underlying operating profit for the group was expected to be £12 million, down from £17.1 million a year earlier.
At 8:48am: [LON:NXR] Norcros PLC share price was +13.75p at 167.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: