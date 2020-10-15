StockMarketWire.com - Electricals manufacturer Volex has forecast revenue and profitability to be above market expectations for the first half of its financial year as well as the full year.
For the six months to 4 October, revenue was expected to be 'at least' $200 million, a 2.2% increase on the same period a year earlier.
Underlying operating profit was expected to be 'at least' $20 million, up 25.8%.
Executive chairman Nat Rothschild said: 'Absent another widespread COVID-19 related global lockdown, given the robust performance in the first half of the year, coupled with our strong forward order book position, the board expects to see a strong performance for the year as a whole that will be above current market expectations.'
At 8:54am: [LON:VLX] Volex Group PLC share price was +15p at 208p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
