StockMarketWire.com - Real estate investment trust Urban Logistics has raised £3.1 million from from retail and institutional share offerings.
Institutional investors bought £2.5 million worth of shares, while retail investors bought £0.6 million.
The new shares are expected to begin trading on 19 October.
At 9:38am: [LON:SHED] Urban Logistics REIT Plc share price was 0p at 141p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
