StockMarketWire.com - Real estate investment trust Urban Logistics has raised £3.1 million from from retail and institutional share offerings.

Institutional investors bought £2.5 million worth of shares, while retail investors bought £0.6 million.

The new shares are expected to begin trading on 19 October.


At 9:38am: [LON:SHED] Urban Logistics REIT Plc share price was 0p at 141p



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com