StockMarketWire.com - Banknote printer De La Rue said revenue and adjusted operating profit for the first half were in line with its expectations and trading for the financial year to date had been positive.
Net debt at the half year was lower than expected due 'mainly to the phasing of capital expenditure and positive working capital movement,' the company said.
Net debt for the full year was forecast to be in line with the board's expectations.
At 9:42am: [LON:DLAR] De La Rue PLC share price was -4.4p at 144p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
