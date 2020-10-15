StockMarketWire.com - Alternative Investment Market-listed Orosur Mining posted income of $460,000 in the 12 months to 31 May 2020.
In its annual financial results, the company reported a significant improvement year-on-year, with the $460,000 income comparing to a $12.2 million loss the previous year.
Orosur was boosted by income from a site in Colombia, bringing the company's cash balance to $782,000 - up from $526,000 a year earlier.
The company said it was continuing to enact a strategic plan to restructure, recapitalize and transform its business though expanding its Anza Project in Colombia and exiting its operations in Uruguay.
At 10:00am: [LON:OMI] Orosur Mining Inc share price was +2.55p at 28.15p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: