Interim Result

19/10/2020 Bhp Group PLC (BHP)

20/10/2020 Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (RB.)

20/10/2020 Tp Group PLC (TPG)

20/10/2020 Mcbride PLC (MCB)

21/10/2020 Metro Bank PLC (MTRO)

21/10/2020 Centamin PLC (CEY)

21/10/2020 Segro PLC (SGRO)

21/10/2020 Quilter PLC (QLT)

21/10/2020 Fresnillo PLC (FRES)

21/10/2020 Antofagasta PLC (ANTO)

22/10/2020 Polymetal International PLC (POLY)

22/10/2020 Relx PLC (REL)

22/10/2020 National Express Group PLC (NEX)

22/10/2020 Rentokil Initial PLC (RTO)

22/10/2020 Anglo American PLC (AAL)

22/10/2020 Unilever PLC (ULVR)

23/10/2020 Essentra PLC (ESNT)

23/10/2020 Barclays PLC (BARC)

23/10/2020 London Stock Exchange Group PLC (LSE)

23/10/2020 Nordea Bank Abp (0N4T)

23/10/2020 Airtel Africa PLC (AAF)

26/10/2020 THG Holdings (THG)

27/10/2020 Plus500 LTD (PLUS)

27/10/2020 HSBC Holdings PLC (HSBA)

27/10/2020 Whitbread PLC (WTB)

27/10/2020 First Derivatives PLC (FDP)

27/10/2020 Bloomsbury Publishing PLC (BMY)

27/10/2020 St. James's Place PLC (STJ)

27/10/2020 BP PLC (BP.)

28/10/2020 Glaxosmithkline PLC (GSK)

29/10/2020 Standard Chartered PLC (STAN)

29/10/2020 Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDSB)

29/10/2020 Kaz Minerals PLC (KAZ)

29/10/2020 Bt Group PLC (BT.A)

29/10/2020 Angle PLC (AGL)

29/10/2020 Helios Towers PLC (HTWS)

29/10/2020 Indivior PLC (INDV)

29/10/2020 Glanbia PLC (GLB)

29/10/2020 Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LLOY)

30/10/2020 Bion Plc Ord Npv (BION)

30/10/2020 Glencore PLC (GLEN)

04/11/2020 Provident Financial PLC (PFG)

04/11/2020 Marks And Spencer Group PLC (MKS)

04/11/2020 Stobart Group LD (STOB)

05/11/2020 Ti Fluid Systems PLC (TIFS)

05/11/2020 Aveva Group PLC (AVV)

05/11/2020 Auto Trader Group PLC (AUTO)

05/11/2020 Wizz Air Holdings PLC (WIZZ)

05/11/2020 Tate & Lyle PLC (TATE)

05/11/2020 Wincanton PLC (WIN)

05/11/2020 Amryt Pharma PLC (AMYT)

05/11/2020 Trainline PLC (TRN)

05/11/2020 Bank Pekao SA (BPKD)

05/11/2020 Brown (N) Group PLC (BWNG)

05/11/2020 Derwent London PLC (DLN)

05/11/2020 Rsa Insurance Group PLC (RSA)

05/11/2020 Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE)

05/11/2020 Biffa PLC (BIFF)

05/11/2020 Sainsbury (J) PLC (SBRY)

05/11/2020 Astrazeneca PLC (AZN)

12/11/2020 Societatea Energetica Electrica SA (ELSA)



Final Result

19/10/2020 Tristel PLC (TSTL)

20/10/2020 Bellway PLC (BWY)

20/10/2020 Transense Technologies PLC (TRT)

20/10/2020 Softcat PLC (SCT)

22/10/2020 Blackrock Greater Europe Investment Trust PLC (BRGE)

28/10/2020 International Biotechnology Trust PLC (IBT)

29/10/2020 Proactis Holdings PLC (PHD)

30/10/2020 Altitude Group PLC (ALT)

03/11/2020 Associated British Foods PLC (ABF)

03/11/2020 Up Global Sourcing Holdings PLC (UPGS)

04/11/2020 Gattaca PLC (GATC)

05/11/2020 Rdi Reit P.L.C. (RDI)

05/11/2020 Bowleven PLC (BLVN)



AGM / EGM

19/10/2020 Mattioli Woods PLC (MTW)

19/10/2020 City Of London Investment Group PLC (CLIG)

20/10/2020 Thor Mining PLC (THR)

20/10/2020 Matomy Media Group (MTMY)

20/10/2020 1Pm PLC (OPM)

20/10/2020 Ncc Group PLC (NCC)

21/10/2020 Duke Royalty Limited (DUKE)

21/10/2020 Dwf Group PLC (DWF)

21/10/2020 Frontier Developments PLC (FDEV)

21/10/2020 Local Shopping REIT (The) PLC (LSR)

21/10/2020 Alumasc Group PLC (ALU)

21/10/2020 Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust PLC (SLS)

21/10/2020 Triple Point Social Housing Reit PLC (SOHO)

22/10/2020 City Of London Investment Trust (BA69)

22/10/2020 Frp Advisory Group PLC (FRP)

22/10/2020 MobilityOne Ltd (MBO)

22/10/2020 Superdry PLC (SDRY)

22/10/2020 1Pm PLC (OPM)

22/10/2020 Reach PLC (RCH)

22/10/2020 Hargreaves Services PLC (HSP)

23/10/2020 Collagen Solutions PLC (COS)

26/10/2020 All Active Asset Capital Ltd (AAA)

26/10/2020 Marechale Capital PLC (MAC)

27/10/2020 Brooks Macdonald Group PLC (BRK)

27/10/2020 MyCelx Technologies Corporation (MYX)

27/10/2020 City Of London Investment Trust PLC (CTY)

27/10/2020 Quadrise Fuels International PLC (QFI)

27/10/2020 Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC (RR.)

27/10/2020 Tlou Energy Limited (TLOU)

27/10/2020 Accrol Group Holdings PLC (ACRL)

27/10/2020 Filtronic PLC (FTC)

27/10/2020 Oriole Resources PLC (ORR)

28/10/2020 Petra Diamonds Limited (PDL)

28/10/2020 Redde Northgate PLC (REDD)

28/10/2020 Zoetic International Plc (ZOE)

28/10/2020 Watchstone Group PLC (WTG)

28/10/2020 Ideagen PLC (IDEA)

29/10/2020 I3 Energy PLC (I3E)

29/10/2020 Anglesey Mining PLC (AYM)

29/10/2020 Scancell Holdings PLC (SCLP)

29/10/2020 Zoltav Resources INC (ZOL)

29/10/2020 Rosslyn Data Technologies PLC (RDT)

29/10/2020 Itm Power PLC (ITM)

29/10/2020 Jarvis Securities PLC (JIM)

30/10/2020 Zanaga Iron Ore Company Limited (ZIOC)

30/10/2020 Intosol Holdings PLC (INTO)

30/10/2020 Atlas Mara Ltd (ATMA)

30/10/2020 Sensyne Health PLC (SENS)

30/10/2020 Smartspace Software PLC (SMRT)

30/10/2020 Springfield Properties PLC (SPR)

30/10/2020 MaxCyte Inc (MXCT)

30/10/2020 Anglesey Mining PLC (AYM)

30/10/2020 Clinigen Group PLC (CLIN)

30/10/2020 Vietnam Holding Limited (VNH)

30/10/2020 Ferro-alloy Resources Limited Ord Npv (FAR)

30/10/2020 Gateley (Holdings) PLC (GTLY)

31/10/2020 Kromek Group PLC (KMK)

02/11/2020 Manchester & London Investment Trust PLC (MNL)

03/11/2020 London Stock Exchange Group PLC (LSE)

03/11/2020 KCR Residential Reit PLC (KCR)

03/11/2020 Alcentra European Floating Rate Income Fund Limited (AEFS)

03/11/2020 Provident Financial PLC (PFG)

04/11/2020 Wilmington Group PLC (WIL)

04/11/2020 Gcp Student Living PLC (DIGS)

04/11/2020 Investment Company PLC (INV)

05/11/2020 Pci-Pal PLC (PCIP)

05/11/2020 Panthera Resources PLC (PAT)

05/11/2020 Arc Minerals Limited (ARCM)



Trading Statement

19/10/2020 Record PLC (REC)

20/10/2020 Gamesys Group PLC (GYS)

20/10/2020 Integrafin Holdings PLC (IHP)

20/10/2020 Rws Holdings PLC (RWS)

21/10/2020 William Hill PLC (WMH)

21/10/2020 Marston's PLC (MARS)

22/10/2020 Secure Trust Bank PLC (STB)

22/10/2020 Trifast PLC (TRI)

22/10/2020 AJ Bell PLC (AJB)

22/10/2020 Aveva Group PLC (AVV)

22/10/2020 Renishaw PLC (RSW)

26/10/2020 THG Holdings (THG)

27/10/2020 Shoe Zone PLC (SHOE)

27/10/2020 Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (DPH)

27/10/2020 Hunting PLC (HTG)

28/10/2020 Bank Of Ireland Group Plc (BIRG)

28/10/2020 Next PLC (NXT)

28/10/2020 Elementis PLC (ELM)

29/10/2020 Smith & Nephew PLC (SN.)

29/10/2020 Travis Perkins PLC (TPK)

29/10/2020 Wpp PLC (WPP)

29/10/2020 Indivior PLC (INDV)

29/10/2020 Evraz PLC (EVR)

29/10/2020 International Personal Finance PLC (IPF)

29/10/2020 Foxtons Group PLC (FOXT)

30/10/2020 Vivo Energy PLC (VVO)

30/10/2020 AIB Group Plc (AIBG)

30/10/2020 Convatec Group PLC (CTEC)

02/11/2020 Hiscox LTD (HSX)

03/11/2020 Genel Energy PLC (GENL)

03/11/2020 Smith (Ds) PLC (SMDS)

03/11/2020 Iwg PLC (IWG)

04/11/2020 Morgan Sindall Group PLC (MGNS)

05/11/2020 Inchcape PLC (INCH)

05/11/2020 Dwf Group PLC (DWF)

05/11/2020 Superdry PLC (SDRY)

05/11/2020 Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (HIK)

05/11/2020 Howden Joinery Group PLC (HWDN)

05/11/2020 Imi PLC (IMI)



Ex-Dividend

20/10/2020 Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust PLC (SERE)

20/10/2020 Blackrock Energy And Resources Income Trust PLC (BERI)

22/10/2020 River And Mercantile Group PLC (RIV)

22/10/2020 European Opportunities Trust PLC (JEO)

22/10/2020 Tr European Growth Trust PLC (TRG)

22/10/2020 Smiths Group PLC (SMIN)

22/10/2020 Ig Group Holdings PLC (IGG)

22/10/2020 Synthomer PLC (SYNT)

22/10/2020 Henderson Eurotrust PLC (HNE)

22/10/2020 Tritax Big Box Reit PLC (BBOX)

22/10/2020 Caretech Holdings PLC (CTH)

22/10/2020 Aberdeen Asian Income Fund LTD (AAIF)

22/10/2020 Gamma Communications PLC (GAMA)

22/10/2020 Bae Systems PLC (BA.)

05/11/2020 Ekf Diagnostics Holdings PLC (EKF)



