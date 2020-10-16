StockMarketWire.com - Outsourced services group Serco upgraded its annual revenue and profit guidance, citing strong third-quarter revenue growth and tight cost control.
Underlying trading profit for the year through December was expected at between £160 million and £165 million, compared to previous guidance of £135 million-to-£150 million.
Revenue was seen at around £3.9 billion, up previous guidance of around £3.7 billion.
As for 2021, Serco said it expect uncertainties to persist as the world grappled with recurring outbreaks of coronavirus infection.
'We have only just started our budget review process, and we would not have a view concerning 2021 today which is materially different from that which we had at the time of our half year results in August,' Serco said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
