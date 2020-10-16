StockMarketWire.com - Fashion retailer Superdry said chief financial officer Nick Gresham had stood down, with immediate effect.
Superdry said a search for a permanent replacement would start while interim arrangements were put in place.
'Nick joined Superdry at a time of significant change and challenge in the business,' chief executive Julian Dunkerton said.
'He has played an important role in putting the company in a stronger position than it was before he joined and helped to steer Superdry through the impact of the Covid pandemic.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
