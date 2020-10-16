StockMarketWire.com - Pub chain J.D. Wetherspoon swung to an annual loss and warned of an even more uncertain outlook for pubs ahead amid 'ill-thought-out' recently imposed government restrictions to curb the Covid-19 outbreak.
For the 52 weeks ended 26 July 2020, pre-tax losses were 34.1 million, compared with a profit of £102.5m year-on-year, while revenue fell to £1,262.0 million from £1,818.8m.
The government-imposed lockdown to curb the virus spread reduced capacity and hurt performance.
Chief executive Tim Martin, however, said the lockdown was in place for 'far longer than was necessary to achieve its stated objective of "flattening the curve.'"
Like-for-like sales in the first 11 weeks of the new fiscal year were 15.0% below those of last year, as strong sales in the first few weeks were offset by a marked slowdown since the introduction of a curfew and other regulations.
Looking ahead, Martin warned that as a result of 'ever-changing raft of ill-thought-out regulations,' including the recent changes in regulations, the outlook for pubs over the remainder of the current financial year was 'even more unpredictable.'
'The recent curfew and introduction of table service only have been particularly damaging for trade, depressing sales for customers who find it too much 'faff', at the same time as substantially increasing costs,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
