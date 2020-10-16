StockMarketWire.com - Kitchens and joinery products supplier Howden Joinery said former Consort Medical chief financial officer Paul Hayes would succeed Mark Robson as CFO on 27 December.
Hayes would be moving on from his role as deputy chief executive and chief financial officer on 26 December, in order to take on a new challenge outside of the group.
Following a review of the group's executive structure, the company concluded it would revert to a standard structure with chief executive and CFO on the board.
Hayes was CFO of Consort Medical, the developer and manufacturer of drugs and premium drug delivery devices, from 2017 until its acquisition by Recipharm AB in February 2020.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
