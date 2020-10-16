StockMarketWire.com - Property investor RDI REIT said it had collected around 82% of rents due for either the September quarter, or the month of September were rents were billed monthly.
That compared to the 70% of rent that was collected for the June quarter, at around the equivalent time post the relevant due date.
The collection rate for June now stood at 90%.
'Negotiations with occupiers and clients are ongoing,' the company said.
'As we have seen for previous periods, collection rates are expected to improve or, in certain cases, result in agreements to remove break options or extend leases.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
