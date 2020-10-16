StockMarketWire.com - Fund management company Jupiter Fund Management reported a rise in September quarter assets under management amid a boost from the acquisition of Merian.

For the three months to 30 September 2020, assets under management stood at £55.7 billion, an increase of £16.5 billion, with Merian introducing £16.6 billion on 1 July.

Net outflows in the quarter of £1.0 billion, were partially offset by £0.8 billion of market returns, Jupiter said.

