StockMarketWire.com - Home shopping company Studio Retail said it was disappointed by a negative initial assessment by the UK's competition regulator of the proposed £50 million sale of its Findel Education unit to Wakefield City Council.
The Competition and Markets Authority said the sale, to associated entity Yorkshire Purchasing Organisation, would reduce competition and result in higher prices and lower services levels.
Studio Retail said it would work with YPO to understand the rationale behind the CMA's provisional findings and further engage with the regulator as appropriate.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: