StockMarketWire.com - Digitising chemistry company DeepMatter said it had won contracts with five new major customers over the last two months for its synthesis design tool.
The new customers included 'leading' multi-national pharmaceutical, agrisciences, biotech and contract research organisations, the company said. 'In total, ICSYNTH customer numbers have more than doubled through the course of 2020, and the Company has achieved 100% customer renewals, adding to the group's underlying revenue base,' the company said.
Retrosynthesis, a growing area of the life sciences research & development space, was providing an increasing opportunity for the company's synthesis design tool, ICSYNTH, DeepMatter said. At 8:00am: [LON:DMTR] Deepmatter Group Plc share price was +0.1p at 1.85p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
