StockMarketWire.com - Cafe bar and restaurant operator Loungers said sales had increased by a quarter as the 'significant outperformance' of the market following the reopening of its businesses in July had continued.
The significant outperformance of the market in the period post the commencement of reopening on 4 July had been maintained, the company said.
Over the 13 weeks to 4 October, the group delivered like for like sales growth of 25.1%.
'Whilst the resurgence in Covid-19 cases increases the likelihood of additional trading restrictions, we remain very encouraged by the strength of our trading post reopening. All 168 of our cafe/bar/restaurants remain open and trading,' it added.
At 8:50am: [LON:LGRS] Loungers PLC share price was +11p at 151p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
