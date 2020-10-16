StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical services company Open Orphan confirmed that it remained in 'advanced negotiations' with the UK government regarding a potential coronavirus challenge study.
'No contract has been signed and the company will update the market in due course as appropriate,' Open Orphan said.
Human challenge studies involve participants being intentionally infected with a pathogen to test the efficacy of a vaccine or treatment.
At 8:52am: [LON:ORPH] share price was +2p at 28.25p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
