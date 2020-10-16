StockMarketWire.com - Oncology consultancy Physiomics said it had won further contracts of undisclosed value for projects with existing clients Bicycle Therapeutics and Merck.
The project with Bicycle was the eighth signed with the UK biotech company and involved population pharmacokinetic analysis of clinical data.
The project with Merck was an extension of a project previously announced for calendar year 2020, in what was now the third year of work under a master services agreement announced in November 2017.
'It is anticipated that both projects will be completed over the next four months,' Physiomics said.
At 8:58am: [LON:PYC] Physiomics PLC share price was +0.1p at 6.85p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
