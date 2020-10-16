StockMarketWire.com - Investment company Braveheart Investment said it had completed the proof of concept for a COVID-19 test that Paraytec was conducting with the University of Sheffield, and would now move on to securing approvals to finetune the test kit.
'Work will now turn toward the acquisition of clinically relevant data, to facilitate optimisation of the functional capabilities of the test, together with a programme of product refinement and development,' the company said.
'Meanwhile, regulatory approval for live virus trials and the acquisition of clinical data is being sought,' it added. At 9:06am: [LON:BRH] Braveheart Investment Group PLC share price was +14.5p at 50.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
