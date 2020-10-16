StockMarketWire.com - Oil company UK Oil & Gas confirmed that a rerun of an approvals process for its Loxley gas appraisal project had been scheduled for 27 November by Surrey County Council.
The decision was taken by the council after it received external advice regarding complaints from UK Oil & Gas and others about the lawfulness of a previous planning committee meeting in June.
During that meeting, members voted by six-to-give against the council's planning officer's recommendation to consent to the company's development.
'Despite the further delay to the planning committee rerun, UKOG welcomes the opportunity to restate why its low footprint Loxley gas project is of material local and national economic importance, representing an opportunity to power around 200,000 Surrey homes from Net Zero compliant UK gas,' chief executive Stephen Sanderson said.
'The submitted development presents minimal visual, local business and highway impacts and already has a full environmental permit from the Environment Agency.'
At 9:07am: [LON:UKOG] UK Oil Gas Investments Plc share price was -0.01p at 0.15p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: