StockMarketWire.com - Data analytics company Ixico said it had entered into an agreement with NYU Langone Health to support a trial to determine whether the immunosuppressant drug sirolimus was able to slow the progression of disease in people with multiple system atrophy.
Multiple system atrophy is a central nervous system that causes gradual damage to nerve cells in the brain.
Working with NYU Langone clinicians and researchers, the trial would help develop biomarkers for MSA from magnetic resonance imaging.
At 9:11am: [LON:IXI] IXICO plc share price was +1.5p at 90.5p
