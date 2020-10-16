StockMarketWire.com - Financial market data services provider Arcontech said it had signed a new agreement with a tier 1 bank client.
Under the agreemnet, Arcontech would help the bank migrate from Windows to Linux and upgrade its systems to the company's new graphical user interface.
Together with the new business win to contribute to Factset announced on 2 October 2020, the additional recurring revenue would be approximately £100,000 per annum, the company said.
At 9:16am: [LON:ARC] Arcontech Group PLC share price was +4p at 201p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
