StockMarketWire.com - Clean energy company Berkeley Energia said a proposal by lawmakers in Spain to amend a draft climate change and energy transition bill that seeks to ban radioactive minerals exploration would be without legal justification.
'The approval of an amendment of such nature would imply a retroactive measure which expropriates the legal rights of Berkeley with no justification,' the company said as it continued to sought approval for its Salamanca uranium mine.
The company emplored the government to consider that its 'legal, valid and consolidated rights for the investigation and exploitation of its mining projects, including a valid 30 year mining licence (renewable for two further periods of 30 years) for the Salamanca mine.'
Berkeley said the prohibition of economic activities in Spain with no justified reasons was contrary to the Spanish constitution and to the legal rights recognised by other international instruments.
The amendement was currently under reviewed in Spain and would need the approval in both parliament nad the senate.
At 9:43am: [LON:BKY] Berkeley Energia Ltd share price was -0.5p at 22p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
