StockMarketWire.com - Mining group URU Metals said it expected to submit an environmental impact assessment by 15 January for its Zebediela nickel project in South Africa.
The company said the drilling of holes for a geohydrological assessment was underway, with pump testing expected to be completed by the end of October.
The rest of the specialist studies were scheduled for completion in December.
'The company believes that nickel demand will outstrip supply, and the timing is right for the Zebediela nickel project to come online to meet the increasing demand for sulphide nickel,' chief executive John Zorbas said.
At 9:53am: [LON:URU] URU Metals Ltd share price was +15p at 305p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
