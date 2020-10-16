StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Rolls-Royce Holdings                     208.25       +6.74%
Just Eat Takeaway.Com N.V.              9900.00       +3.15%
Burberry Group                          1531.00       +2.92%
Ocado Group                             2467.00       +2.66%
Flutter Entertainment                  13420.00       +2.56%
International Consolidated Airlines       93.15       -2.73%
Bt Group                                 100.18       -1.98%
Taylor Wimpey                            116.25       -1.94%
Land Securities Group                    530.35       -1.88%
Lloyds Banking Group                      26.17       -1.58%

FTSE 250
Serco Group                              137.70      +16.30%
Man Group                                124.03       +5.78%
Babcock International Group              252.75       +4.70%
Firstgroup                                48.81       +4.07%
Dixons Carphone                          104.90       +3.76%
Wetherspoon ( J.D.)                      825.50      -14.01%
Cineworld Group                           23.42       -5.83%
Virgin Money UK                           84.15       -3.98%
Derwent London                          2669.00       -3.72%
Network International Holdings           301.90       -3.36%

AIM
Ormonde Mining                             1.40      +33.33%
Braveheart Investment Group               47.50      +31.94%
Bezant Resources                           0.23      +30.56%
Rockfire Resources  Ord 0.1p               1.40      +24.44%
Orosur Mining Inc                         40.50      +22.73%
Faron Pharmaceuticals                    355.00      -20.22%
Microsaic Systems                          0.53      -16.00%
Mind Gym                                  80.00      -14.44%
SpaceandPeople                             4.10      -11.83%
MobilityOne                                8.25      -10.81%

