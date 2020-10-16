FTSE 100 Rolls-Royce Holdings 208.25 +6.74% Just Eat Takeaway.Com N.V. 9900.00 +3.15% Burberry Group 1531.00 +2.92% Ocado Group 2467.00 +2.66% Flutter Entertainment 13420.00 +2.56% International Consolidated Airlines 93.15 -2.73% Bt Group 100.18 -1.98% Taylor Wimpey 116.25 -1.94% Land Securities Group 530.35 -1.88% Lloyds Banking Group 26.17 -1.58% FTSE 250 Serco Group 137.70 +16.30% Man Group 124.03 +5.78% Babcock International Group 252.75 +4.70% Firstgroup 48.81 +4.07% Dixons Carphone 104.90 +3.76% Wetherspoon ( J.D.) 825.50 -14.01% Cineworld Group 23.42 -5.83% Virgin Money UK 84.15 -3.98% Derwent London 2669.00 -3.72% Network International Holdings 301.90 -3.36% FTSE 350 Serco Group 137.70 +16.30% Rolls-Royce Holdings 208.25 +6.74% Man Group 124.03 +5.78% Babcock International Group 252.75 +4.70% Firstgroup 48.81 +4.07% Wetherspoon ( J.D.) 825.50 -14.01% Cineworld Group 23.42 -5.83% Virgin Money UK 84.15 -3.98% Derwent London 2669.00 -3.72% Network International Holdings 301.90 -3.36% AIM Ormonde Mining 1.40 +33.33% Braveheart Investment Group 47.50 +31.94% Bezant Resources 0.23 +30.56% Rockfire Resources Ord 0.1p 1.40 +24.44% Orosur Mining Inc 40.50 +22.73% Faron Pharmaceuticals 355.00 -20.22% Microsaic Systems 0.53 -16.00% Mind Gym 80.00 -14.44% SpaceandPeople 4.10 -11.83% MobilityOne 8.25 -10.81% Overall Market Ormonde Mining 1.40 +33.33% Braveheart Investment Group 47.50 +31.94% Bezant Resources 0.23 +30.56% Rockfire Resources Ord 0.1p 1.40 +24.44% Orosur Mining Inc 40.50 +22.73% Faron Pharmaceuticals 355.00 -20.22% Capital & Regional 37.55 -16.56% Microsaic Systems 0.53 -16.00% Mind Gym 80.00 -14.44% Wetherspoon ( J.D.) 825.50 -14.01%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 11:00
StockMarketWire.com -