FTSE 100 Rolls-Royce Holdings 217.50 +11.48% Just Eat Takeaway.Com N.V. 9967.00 +3.84% Ocado Group 2489.00 +3.58% Jd Sports Fashion 803.90 +3.41% Smurfit Kappa Group 3168.00 +3.33% International Consolidated Airlines 93.57 -2.29% Land Securities Group 529.85 -1.97% Bt Group 100.48 -1.68% Barratt Developments 542.00 -1.45% Taylor Wimpey 116.95 -1.35% FTSE 250 Serco Group 139.90 +18.16% Babcock International Group 257.85 +6.81% Dixons Carphone 105.75 +4.60% Firstgroup 49.03 +4.54% Man Group 121.90 +3.97% Wetherspoon ( J.D.) 821.50 -14.43% Shaftesbury 479.10 -3.91% Network International Holdings 300.40 -3.84% Derwent London 2682.00 -3.25% Wh Smith 952.50 -3.10% FTSE 350 Serco Group 139.90 +18.16% Rolls-Royce Holdings 217.50 +11.48% Babcock International Group 257.85 +6.81% Dixons Carphone 105.75 +4.60% Firstgroup 49.03 +4.54% Wetherspoon ( J.D.) 821.50 -14.43% Hammerson 17.24 -4.22% Shaftesbury 479.10 -3.91% Network International Holdings 300.40 -3.84% Derwent London 2682.00 -3.25% AIM Bezant Resources 0.25 +38.89% Ormonde Mining 1.38 +30.95% JKX Oil & Gas 24.50 +24.68% Galileo Resources 0.88 +24.11% Orosur Mining Inc 40.90 +23.94% Faron Pharmaceuticals 365.00 -17.98% Microsaic Systems 0.53 -16.00% Mind Gym 80.00 -14.44% Iofina 13.00 -13.62% Panther Securities 195.00 -13.33% Overall Market Bezant Resources 0.25 +38.89% Ormonde Mining 1.38 +30.95% JKX Oil & Gas 24.50 +24.68% Galileo Resources 0.88 +24.11% Orosur Mining Inc 40.90 +23.94% Faron Pharmaceuticals 365.00 -17.98% Capital & Regional 37.55 -16.56% Microsaic Systems 0.53 -16.00% Mind Gym 80.00 -14.44% Wetherspoon ( J.D.) 821.50 -14.43%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 14:00
