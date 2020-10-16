StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Rolls-Royce Holdings                     217.50      +11.48%
Just Eat Takeaway.Com N.V.              9967.00       +3.84%
Ocado Group                             2489.00       +3.58%
Jd Sports Fashion                        803.90       +3.41%
Smurfit Kappa Group                     3168.00       +3.33%
International Consolidated Airlines       93.57       -2.29%
Land Securities Group                    529.85       -1.97%
Bt Group                                 100.48       -1.68%
Barratt Developments                     542.00       -1.45%
Taylor Wimpey                            116.95       -1.35%

FTSE 250
Serco Group                              139.90      +18.16%
Babcock International Group              257.85       +6.81%
Dixons Carphone                          105.75       +4.60%
Firstgroup                                49.03       +4.54%
Man Group                                121.90       +3.97%
Wetherspoon ( J.D.)                      821.50      -14.43%
Shaftesbury                              479.10       -3.91%
Network International Holdings           300.40       -3.84%
Derwent London                          2682.00       -3.25%
Wh Smith                                 952.50       -3.10%

FTSE 350
Serco Group                              139.90      +18.16%
Rolls-Royce Holdings                     217.50      +11.48%
Babcock International Group              257.85       +6.81%
Dixons Carphone                          105.75       +4.60%
Firstgroup                                49.03       +4.54%
Wetherspoon ( J.D.)                      821.50      -14.43%
Hammerson                                 17.24       -4.22%
Shaftesbury                              479.10       -3.91%
Network International Holdings           300.40       -3.84%
Derwent London                          2682.00       -3.25%

AIM
Bezant Resources                           0.25      +38.89%
Ormonde Mining                             1.38      +30.95%
JKX Oil & Gas                             24.50      +24.68%
Galileo Resources                          0.88      +24.11%
Orosur Mining Inc                         40.90      +23.94%
Faron Pharmaceuticals                    365.00      -17.98%
Microsaic Systems                          0.53      -16.00%
Mind Gym                                  80.00      -14.44%
Iofina                                    13.00      -13.62%
Panther Securities                       195.00      -13.33%

Overall Market
Bezant Resources                           0.25      +38.89%
Ormonde Mining                             1.38      +30.95%
JKX Oil & Gas                             24.50      +24.68%
Galileo Resources                          0.88      +24.11%
Orosur Mining Inc                         40.90      +23.94%
Faron Pharmaceuticals                    365.00      -17.98%
Capital & Regional                        37.55      -16.56%
Microsaic Systems                          0.53      -16.00%
Mind Gym                                  80.00      -14.44%
Wetherspoon ( J.D.)                      821.50      -14.43%