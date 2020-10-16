FTSE 100 Rolls-Royce Holdings 217.70 +11.58% Smurfit Kappa Group 3204.00 +4.50% Experian 3101.50 +4.43% Relx 1717.25 +3.98% Just Eat Takeaway.Com N.V. 9968.00 +3.85% Land Securities Group 525.55 -2.77% Bt Group 100.15 -2.01% British Land Company 356.35 -1.70% Barratt Developments 542.70 -1.33% Taylor Wimpey 117.30 -1.05% FTSE 250 Serco Group 138.40 +16.89% Babcock International Group 257.30 +6.59% Firstgroup 48.74 +3.92% Indivior 105.75 +3.88% Oxford Biomedica 813.00 +3.83% Wetherspoon ( J.D.) 786.00 -18.13% Shaftesbury 472.00 -5.33% Trainline 326.10 -4.93% Derwent London 2645.00 -4.58% St.Modwen Properties 318.75 -4.28% FTSE 350 Serco Group 138.40 +16.89% Rolls-Royce Holdings 217.70 +11.58% Babcock International Group 257.30 +6.59% Smurfit Kappa Group 3204.00 +4.50% Experian 3101.50 +4.43% Wetherspoon ( J.D.) 786.00 -18.13% Hammerson 16.94 -5.89% Shaftesbury 472.00 -5.33% Trainline 326.10 -4.93% Derwent London 2645.00 -4.58% AIM Ormonde Mining 1.50 +42.86% Mkango Resources Cmn Shs Npv Di 9.15 +40.77% Bezant Resources 0.24 +36.11% Galileo Resources 0.93 +31.21% Fox Marble Holdings 2.30 +27.78% Faron Pharmaceuticals 370.00 -16.85% Microsaic Systems 0.53 -16.00% Mosman Oil And Gas 0.17 -15.00% Mind Gym 80.00 -14.44% Panther Securities 195.00 -13.33% Overall Market Ormonde Mining 1.50 +42.86% Mkango Resources Cmn Shs Npv Di 9.15 +40.77% Bezant Resources 0.24 +36.11% Galileo Resources 0.93 +31.21% Fox Marble Holdings 2.30 +27.78% Wetherspoon ( J.D.) 786.00 -18.13% Faron Pharmaceuticals 370.00 -16.85% Capital & Regional 37.50 -16.67% Microsaic Systems 0.53 -16.00% Mosman Oil And Gas 0.17 -15.00%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 16:00
