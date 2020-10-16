StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Rolls-Royce Holdings                     217.70      +11.58%
Smurfit Kappa Group                     3204.00       +4.50%
Experian                                3101.50       +4.43%
Relx                                    1717.25       +3.98%
Just Eat Takeaway.Com N.V.              9968.00       +3.85%
Land Securities Group                    525.55       -2.77%
Bt Group                                 100.15       -2.01%
British Land Company                     356.35       -1.70%
Barratt Developments                     542.70       -1.33%
Taylor Wimpey                            117.30       -1.05%

FTSE 250
Serco Group                              138.40      +16.89%
Babcock International Group              257.30       +6.59%
Firstgroup                                48.74       +3.92%
Indivior                                 105.75       +3.88%
Oxford Biomedica                         813.00       +3.83%
Wetherspoon ( J.D.)                      786.00      -18.13%
Shaftesbury                              472.00       -5.33%
Trainline                                326.10       -4.93%
Derwent London                          2645.00       -4.58%
St.Modwen Properties                     318.75       -4.28%

FTSE 350
Hammerson                                 16.94       -5.89%
Shaftesbury                              472.00       -5.33%
AIM
Ormonde Mining                             1.50      +42.86%
Mkango Resources  Cmn Shs Npv Di           9.15      +40.77%
Bezant Resources                           0.24      +36.11%
Galileo Resources                          0.93      +31.21%
Fox Marble Holdings                        2.30      +27.78%
Faron Pharmaceuticals                    370.00      -16.85%
Microsaic Systems                          0.53      -16.00%
Mosman Oil And Gas                         0.17      -15.00%
Mind Gym                                  80.00      -14.44%
Panther Securities                       195.00      -13.33%

Overall Market
Capital & Regional                        37.50      -16.67%
