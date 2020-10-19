Interim Result
20/10/2020 Tp Group PLC (TPG)
20/10/2020 Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (RB.)
20/10/2020 Mcbride PLC (MCB)
21/10/2020 Centamin PLC (CEY)
21/10/2020 Metro Bank PLC (MTRO)
21/10/2020 Fresnillo PLC (FRES)
21/10/2020 Segro PLC (SGRO)
21/10/2020 Antofagasta PLC (ANTO)
21/10/2020 Quilter PLC (QLT)
22/10/2020 Polymetal International PLC (POLY)
22/10/2020 Relx PLC (REL)
22/10/2020 Unilever PLC (ULVR)
22/10/2020 Rentokil Initial PLC (RTO)
22/10/2020 Anglo American PLC (AAL)
22/10/2020 National Express Group PLC (NEX)
23/10/2020 Essentra PLC (ESNT)
23/10/2020 Nordea Bank Abp (0N4T)
23/10/2020 Airtel Africa PLC (AAF)
23/10/2020 Barclays PLC (BARC)
23/10/2020 London Stock Exchange Group PLC (LSE)
26/10/2020 THG Holdings (THG)
27/10/2020 Whitbread PLC (WTB)
27/10/2020 St. James's Place PLC (STJ)
27/10/2020 BP PLC (BP.)
27/10/2020 Plus500 LTD (PLUS)
27/10/2020 HSBC Holdings PLC (HSBA)
27/10/2020 First Derivatives PLC (FDP)
27/10/2020 Bloomsbury Publishing PLC (BMY)
Final Result
20/10/2020 Transense Technologies PLC (TRT)
20/10/2020 Softcat PLC (SCT)
20/10/2020 Bellway PLC (BWY)
22/10/2020 Blackrock Greater Europe Investment Trust PLC (BRGE)
23/10/2020 Avation PLC (AVAP)
27/10/2020 Renalytix Ai PLC (RENX)
AGM / EGM
20/10/2020 1Pm PLC (OPM)
20/10/2020 Ncc Group PLC (NCC)
20/10/2020 Matomy Media Group (MTMY)
20/10/2020 Thor Mining PLC (THR)
21/10/2020 Dwf Group PLC (DWF)
21/10/2020 Local Shopping REIT (The) PLC (LSR)
21/10/2020 Duke Royalty Limited (DUKE)
21/10/2020 Frontier Developments PLC (FDEV)
21/10/2020 Alumasc Group PLC (ALU)
21/10/2020 Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust PLC (SLS)
21/10/2020 Triple Point Social Housing Reit PLC (SOHO)
22/10/2020 City Of London Investment Trust (BA69)
22/10/2020 MobilityOne Ltd (MBO)
22/10/2020 Reach PLC (RCH)
22/10/2020 Hargreaves Services PLC (HSP)
22/10/2020 Frp Advisory Group PLC (FRP)
22/10/2020 Superdry PLC (SDRY)
23/10/2020 Collagen Solutions PLC (COS)
26/10/2020 Marechale Capital PLC (MAC)
26/10/2020 All Active Asset Capital Ltd (AAA)
27/10/2020 Brooks Macdonald Group PLC (BRK)
27/10/2020 Accrol Group Holdings PLC (ACRL)
27/10/2020 Tlou Energy Limited (TLOU)
27/10/2020 Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC (RR.)
27/10/2020 Oriole Resources PLC (ORR)
27/10/2020 Quadrise Fuels International PLC (QFI)
27/10/2020 MyCelx Technologies Corporation (MYX)
27/10/2020 Filtronic PLC (FTC)
Trading Statement
20/10/2020 Rws Holdings PLC (RWS)
20/10/2020 Integrafin Holdings PLC (IHP)
20/10/2020 Gamesys Group PLC (GYS)
21/10/2020 William Hill PLC (WMH)
21/10/2020 Marston's PLC (MARS)
22/10/2020 Trifast PLC (TRI)
22/10/2020 Secure Trust Bank PLC (STB)
22/10/2020 Aveva Group PLC (AVV)
22/10/2020 Renishaw PLC (RSW)
22/10/2020 AJ Bell PLC (AJB)
27/10/2020 Shoe Zone PLC (SHOE)
27/10/2020 Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (DPH)
27/10/2020 Hunting PLC (HTG)
Ex-Dividend
20/10/2020 Blackrock Energy And Resources Income Trust PLC (BERI)
20/10/2020 Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust PLC (SERE)
22/10/2020 Smiths Group PLC (SMIN)
22/10/2020 Ig Group Holdings PLC (IGG)
22/10/2020 European Opportunities Trust PLC (JEO)
22/10/2020 Aberdeen Asian Income Fund LTD (AAIF)
22/10/2020 River And Mercantile Group PLC (RIV)
22/10/2020 Henderson Eurotrust PLC (HNE)
22/10/2020 Synthomer PLC (SYNT)
22/10/2020 Tr European Growth Trust PLC (TRG)
22/10/2020 Bae Systems PLC (BA.)
22/10/2020 Tritax Big Box Reit PLC (BBOX)
22/10/2020 Caretech Holdings PLC (CTH)
22/10/2020 Gamma Communications PLC (GAMA)
23/10/2020 Mattioli Woods PLC (MTW)
23/10/2020 Shires Income PLC (SHRS)
23/10/2020 Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust PLC (MNP)
23/10/2020 Troy Income & Growth Trust PLC (TIGT)
23/10/2020 John Laing Group PLC (JLG)
23/10/2020 Games Workshop Group PLC (GAW)
23/10/2020 Computacenter PLC (CCC)
23/10/2020 Advanced Medical Solutions Group PLC (AMS)
23/10/2020 Hunting PLC (HTG)
23/10/2020 Jtc PLC (JTC)
23/10/2020 Luceco PLC (LUCE)
23/10/2020 Kaz Minerals PLC (KAZ)
23/10/2020 Medica Group PLC (MGP)
