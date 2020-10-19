Interim Result

20/10/2020 Tp Group PLC (TPG)

20/10/2020 Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (RB.)

20/10/2020 Mcbride PLC (MCB)

21/10/2020 Centamin PLC (CEY)

21/10/2020 Metro Bank PLC (MTRO)

21/10/2020 Fresnillo PLC (FRES)

21/10/2020 Segro PLC (SGRO)

21/10/2020 Antofagasta PLC (ANTO)

21/10/2020 Quilter PLC (QLT)

22/10/2020 Polymetal International PLC (POLY)

22/10/2020 Relx PLC (REL)

22/10/2020 Unilever PLC (ULVR)

22/10/2020 Rentokil Initial PLC (RTO)

22/10/2020 Anglo American PLC (AAL)

22/10/2020 National Express Group PLC (NEX)

23/10/2020 Essentra PLC (ESNT)

23/10/2020 Nordea Bank Abp (0N4T)

23/10/2020 Airtel Africa PLC (AAF)

23/10/2020 Barclays PLC (BARC)

23/10/2020 London Stock Exchange Group PLC (LSE)

26/10/2020 THG Holdings (THG)

27/10/2020 Whitbread PLC (WTB)

27/10/2020 St. James's Place PLC (STJ)

27/10/2020 BP PLC (BP.)

27/10/2020 Plus500 LTD (PLUS)

27/10/2020 HSBC Holdings PLC (HSBA)

27/10/2020 First Derivatives PLC (FDP)

27/10/2020 Bloomsbury Publishing PLC (BMY)



Final Result

20/10/2020 Transense Technologies PLC (TRT)

20/10/2020 Softcat PLC (SCT)

20/10/2020 Bellway PLC (BWY)

22/10/2020 Blackrock Greater Europe Investment Trust PLC (BRGE)

23/10/2020 Avation PLC (AVAP)

27/10/2020 Renalytix Ai PLC (RENX)



AGM / EGM

20/10/2020 1Pm PLC (OPM)

20/10/2020 Ncc Group PLC (NCC)

20/10/2020 Matomy Media Group (MTMY)

20/10/2020 Thor Mining PLC (THR)

21/10/2020 Dwf Group PLC (DWF)

21/10/2020 Local Shopping REIT (The) PLC (LSR)

21/10/2020 Duke Royalty Limited (DUKE)

21/10/2020 Frontier Developments PLC (FDEV)

21/10/2020 Alumasc Group PLC (ALU)

21/10/2020 Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust PLC (SLS)

21/10/2020 Triple Point Social Housing Reit PLC (SOHO)

22/10/2020 City Of London Investment Trust (BA69)

22/10/2020 1Pm PLC (OPM)

22/10/2020 MobilityOne Ltd (MBO)

22/10/2020 Reach PLC (RCH)

22/10/2020 Hargreaves Services PLC (HSP)

22/10/2020 Frp Advisory Group PLC (FRP)

22/10/2020 Superdry PLC (SDRY)

23/10/2020 Collagen Solutions PLC (COS)

26/10/2020 Marechale Capital PLC (MAC)

26/10/2020 All Active Asset Capital Ltd (AAA)

27/10/2020 Brooks Macdonald Group PLC (BRK)

27/10/2020 Accrol Group Holdings PLC (ACRL)

27/10/2020 Tlou Energy Limited (TLOU)

27/10/2020 City Of London Investment Trust PLC (CTY)

27/10/2020 Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC (RR.)

27/10/2020 Oriole Resources PLC (ORR)

27/10/2020 Quadrise Fuels International PLC (QFI)

27/10/2020 MyCelx Technologies Corporation (MYX)

27/10/2020 Filtronic PLC (FTC)



Trading Statement

20/10/2020 Rws Holdings PLC (RWS)

20/10/2020 Integrafin Holdings PLC (IHP)

20/10/2020 Gamesys Group PLC (GYS)

21/10/2020 William Hill PLC (WMH)

21/10/2020 Marston's PLC (MARS)

22/10/2020 Trifast PLC (TRI)

22/10/2020 Secure Trust Bank PLC (STB)

22/10/2020 Aveva Group PLC (AVV)

22/10/2020 Renishaw PLC (RSW)

22/10/2020 AJ Bell PLC (AJB)

26/10/2020 THG Holdings (THG)

27/10/2020 Shoe Zone PLC (SHOE)

27/10/2020 Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (DPH)

27/10/2020 Hunting PLC (HTG)



Ex-Dividend

20/10/2020 Blackrock Energy And Resources Income Trust PLC (BERI)

20/10/2020 Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust PLC (SERE)

22/10/2020 Smiths Group PLC (SMIN)

22/10/2020 Ig Group Holdings PLC (IGG)

22/10/2020 European Opportunities Trust PLC (JEO)

22/10/2020 Aberdeen Asian Income Fund LTD (AAIF)

22/10/2020 River And Mercantile Group PLC (RIV)

22/10/2020 Henderson Eurotrust PLC (HNE)

22/10/2020 Synthomer PLC (SYNT)

22/10/2020 Tr European Growth Trust PLC (TRG)

22/10/2020 Bae Systems PLC (BA.)

22/10/2020 Tritax Big Box Reit PLC (BBOX)

22/10/2020 Caretech Holdings PLC (CTH)

22/10/2020 Gamma Communications PLC (GAMA)

23/10/2020 Mattioli Woods PLC (MTW)

23/10/2020 Shires Income PLC (SHRS)

23/10/2020 Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust PLC (MNP)

23/10/2020 Troy Income & Growth Trust PLC (TIGT)

23/10/2020 John Laing Group PLC (JLG)

23/10/2020 Games Workshop Group PLC (GAW)

23/10/2020 Computacenter PLC (CCC)

23/10/2020 Advanced Medical Solutions Group PLC (AMS)

23/10/2020 Hunting PLC (HTG)

23/10/2020 Jtc PLC (JTC)

23/10/2020 Luceco PLC (LUCE)

23/10/2020 Kaz Minerals PLC (KAZ)

23/10/2020 Medica Group PLC (MGP)



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com