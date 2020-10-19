AU
20/10/2020 15:30 Australia Conference Board leading index
CA
21/10/2020 13:30 CPI
21/10/2020 13:30 Retail trade
21/10/2020 13:30 New Housing Price Index
CH
20/10/2020 07:00 Trade balance
CN
20/10/2020 04:00 House price index
DE
20/10/2020 07:00 PPI
23/10/2020 08:30 Flash PMI
ES
21/10/2020 08:00 Industrial Orders & Turnover
EU
20/10/2020 09:00 Euro area balance of payments
22/10/2020 10:00 General government deficit and debt - 2nd notification
22/10/2020 15:00 FCCI Flash Consumer Confidence Indicator
23/10/2020 07:00 New Commercial Vehicle Registrations in Europe statistics (EU27 + EFTA3)
23/10/2020 09:00 Eurozone Flash PMI
FR
22/10/2020 07:45 Monthly business survey (goods-producing industries)
23/10/2020 08:15 Flash PMI
IE
22/10/2020 11:00 WPI
IT
20/10/2020 10:00 Balance of payments
JP
20/10/2020 07:00 Revised machine tool orders
21/10/2020 06:00 Supermarket sales
22/10/2020 06:00 Steel Production
22/10/2020 06:30 Nationwide department store sales
22/10/2020 06:30 Tokyo area department store sales
23/10/2020 00:30 CPI (Nation), CPI ex-Food (Nation)
23/10/2020 01:30 Flash Manufacturing PMI
UK
21/10/2020 07:00 Consumer Price Index
21/10/2020 07:00 Producer Price Index
21/10/2020 07:00 Public sector finances
21/10/2020 09:30 UK House Price Index
22/10/2020 10:30 Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey speaks at The Waterline Summit
22/10/2020 11:00 CBI Industrial Trends Survey
23/10/2020 07:00 Retail sales
23/10/2020 09:30 CIPS / Markit Flash PMI for Manufacturing and Services
US
20/10/2020 13:30 New residential construction - housing starts and building permits
20/10/2020 21:30 API weekly statistical bulletin
21/10/2020 12:00 MBA Weekly Mortgage Applications Survey
21/10/2020 15:30 EIA Weekly Petroleum Status Report
21/10/2020 19:00 Beige Book
22/10/2020 13:30 Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims Report - Initial Claims
22/10/2020 14:45 Bloomberg Consumer Comfort Index
22/10/2020 15:00 Existing Home Sales
22/10/2020 15:00 Leading Indicators
22/10/2020 15:30 EIA Weekly Natural Gas Storage Report
23/10/2020 14:45 Flash Services PMI
23/10/2020 14:45 Flash Manufacturing PMI
