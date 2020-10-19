StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca said its diabetes drug had been recommended for marketing authorisation in the European Union to treat chronic heart failure with reduced ejection fraction in adults with and without type-2 diabetes.
The European Union had also recommended the company's triple-combination drug, Trixeo Aerosphere, for marketing authorisation in the EU for maintenance treatment in adult patients with moderate to severe chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.
AstraZeneca's forxiga, or dapagliflozin, was shown to have a statistically significant reduction in the risk of cardiovascular death or worsening of heart failure events versus placebo, the company said.
Forxiga was also being evaluated to treat patients with chronic kidney disease in the DAPA-CKD phase III trial and was also currently being tested for heart failure patients with preserved ejection fraction in the deliver phase III trial with data anticipated in the second half of 2021, the company added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
