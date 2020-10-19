StockMarketWire.com - Infrastructure investor John Laing said it had entered into an agreement to sell its portfolio of Australian wind farm assets to First Sentier Investors for AUD285 million, or about £157 million.
This sale value represented a small uplift to John Laing's book value for the portfolio as at 30 June 2020, and was equivalent to a money multiple on its investment of 1.5x, the company said.
The portfolio consisted of the group's interests in six wind assets in South Australia, Victoria and Tasmania, with a total capacity of 514MW, in which John Laing has an aggregate economic interest of 209MW, it added.
The conditions of the sale of the portfolio including customary consents, regulatory approvals and notification periods, were expected to be satisfied by early 2021.
'Under the group's dividend policy, shareholders will share in the success of this realisation, whereby the group will pay approximately 5-10% of gross proceeds received from the sale of investments on an annual basis,' John Laing said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
